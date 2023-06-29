Activest Wealth Management Sells 1,137 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Activest Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

COST opened at $532.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $507.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

