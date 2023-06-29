Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys Shares of 2,109 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $291,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.