Leuthold Group LLC Has $618,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Shares of GS opened at $313.66 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock valued at $646,620,506. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

