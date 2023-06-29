Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 124,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

