First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,078,000 after purchasing an additional 565,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,230,000.

IWD stock opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

