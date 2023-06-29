Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

NYSE:STZ opened at $246.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

