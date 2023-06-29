MCF Advisors LLC Has $172,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

