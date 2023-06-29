D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $292,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,894.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.39.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

