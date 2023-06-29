Darwin Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.7% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $177.28 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

