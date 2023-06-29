SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

GLD opened at $177.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.22 and a 200-day moving average of $178.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.