Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 131 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

