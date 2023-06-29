Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Lowered by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis Price Performance

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $169.15 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

