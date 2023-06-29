Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

