Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 3,555 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average is $98.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

