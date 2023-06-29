Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

