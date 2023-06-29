182 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 182 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.3% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 94.2% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Shares of META opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

