Leuthold Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

NASDAQ:META opened at $285.29 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

