Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

