Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.87 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

