Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $470,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

