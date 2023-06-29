Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 64 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $169.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

