IFP Advisors Inc Sells 17,836 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 2.4 %

TSLA stock opened at $256.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.73. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

