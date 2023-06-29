Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 959 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have commented on META. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Shares of META opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $731.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

