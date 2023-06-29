AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $67.07 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.