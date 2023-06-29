Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Decreased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,712,000 after acquiring an additional 83,520 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $193.71 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.53 and a 1-year high of $195.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.47 and its 200-day moving average is $161.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

