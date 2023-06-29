Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.05 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.5 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

