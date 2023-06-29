First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,767 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in McKesson by 566.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 307,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,636,000 after acquiring an additional 261,693 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $415.34 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $315.78 and a 1 year high of $419.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.84.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

