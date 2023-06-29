MCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

