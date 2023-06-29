First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 274 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 69,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

ADI stock opened at $189.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

