Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 428 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in GSK by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after buying an additional 5,998,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after buying an additional 4,104,146 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $44.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

