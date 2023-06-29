TAP Consulting LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 95,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $107.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

