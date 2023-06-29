First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,200 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,250 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in HP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Trading Up 0.3 %

HP stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

