Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Cut by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 266,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,502 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $238.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.62 and a 200-day moving average of $235.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

