Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after buying an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $857,293,000 after purchasing an additional 405,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $169.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

