Leuthold Group LLC Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $80.78.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.