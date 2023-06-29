Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.05 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.