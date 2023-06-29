Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake Trading Up 3.9 %

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,953,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $183.90 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.