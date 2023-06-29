HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STZ opened at $246.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -698.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

