Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.87 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

