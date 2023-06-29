Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $157,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $95.87 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

