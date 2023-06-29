FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

DIS opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

