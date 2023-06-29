Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 77,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 84,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

