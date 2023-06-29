Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 5,171 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

