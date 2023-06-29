Clarius Group LLC Has $259,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $140.98 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

