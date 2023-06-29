UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,018,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $474.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $442.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

