Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Cut by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $228.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.25 and a 200 day moving average of $223.56. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

