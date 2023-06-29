OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $606,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $228.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

