Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

NYSE:HD opened at $306.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $308.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

