UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,322 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 73.9% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,018,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $474.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $442.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

