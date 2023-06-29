Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 948 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

